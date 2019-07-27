CAMPBELL,
Ellen Isabella (Isabel):
Peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Dunedin Hospital, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Allen, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Anthea, Margaret and Graeme Nicholas, John and Mary-Jane, and Helen. Cherished grandmother of David, Matthew, Michael, Jamie, Emily, Sarah, Clare, Peter and Stephen. Loved great-grandmother of Lucas, Ari, Charlotte and Dominic. A celebration of Isabel's life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 12noon, in the Caversham Baptist Church, 239 South Road, Dunedin. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages c/- Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019