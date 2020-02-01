BRADLEY,
Ellen Lindsay Mabel:
On January 21, 2020, peacefully at Darfield Hospital, in her 102nd year. Loving daughter of the late Archie and Isabel Henderson, dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Lois and the late Liz, Adrienne and the late Roger Fraser, much loved Gran of Jason and Michelle, Nigel and Lisa, Steven and Kristen, and Richard and Jeanna; Grace and Stephen Hennessy, treasured Great- Gran of Gabriel, and Charlotte; Jessica, and Lucy; Oliver; and Maebh. Special thanks to the staff at Westmar Senior Care, and Darfield Hospital. Messages may be sent to PO Box 20587, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020