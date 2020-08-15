KEELING, Ella Margaret:
On August 14, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Brian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gillian and Steve, and Andrew and Tessa, loved grandma of Rebecca, Jonathan, and Emma; Samantha, Gemma, James, Sam, and Courtney, loved great-gran to Theo, Noah, Sophia, Eli, and Harper. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ella Keeling, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ella's life will be held in St Pauls Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020