WOODWARD,
Elizabeth Lloyd:
Aged 92 years, died on September 11, 2020 at Malvina Major Rest Home, Johnsonville. Beloved widow of Otway Woodward, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Catherine and Graham, Margaret and Derek. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks to Dr Dunphy and the staff at Malvina Major Rest Home for their excellent care. Funeral will be held at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road, Wellington, on Tuesday, September 15, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wycliffe Bible Translators would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2020
