WHITE,
Elizabeth Lowson (Betty):
Passed away after a short illness in Dunedin Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved daughter of William and Elizabeth White (both dec) (Mosgiel), loved sister of Helen Andersen (dec), Cherished aunt of Len and Moira Andersen (Dunedin), Liz and Hamish MacIntyre (Coromandel), Duncan and Chook Andersen (Sydney), Irene Andersen (Auckland), Alistair Andersen (dec), Trish and Hirini Matunga (Christchurch), and Mark Andersen (Auckland), loved great-aunt to her many great-nieces and nephews.Heartfelt thanks to The Good Companions, and Glennys for their wonderful care. A service celebrating Betty's life will be held in Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, 9 Church Street, Mosgiel, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, November 24, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 4 Balmoral Avenue, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2020