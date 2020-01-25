Elizabeth WHALAN

Guest Book
  • "Sonia and Whanau...so sorry to read of mum's passing - a..."
  • "My condolences and love to you all at this sad time. Liz..."
    - Jenni Hunter
  • "So sorry to hear Liz has passed. Paul and I have fond..."
    - Carol Jansen
  • "Dear Sonia and all the family, Lots and lost of love and..."
    - Elizabeth Braggins
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

WHALAN,
Elizabeth Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, aged 83, surrounded by her family. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and the late Ross, William (Bill) and Mary, the late Rex, Pete and Chris, Brent and Michelle, Lesley and the late Sue. Cherished grandmother of Sasha, Chris, Kate, Sophie, Alex, Anna, Kirstie, Ashley and Jorgia. Treasured great-grandmother of Isabelle, Zara, Milla, Pippa, Imogen, Billy, Blake and Grace. At Elizabeth's request, a private celebration of her life has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.