WHALAN,
Elizabeth Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, aged 83, surrounded by her family. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and the late Ross, William (Bill) and Mary, the late Rex, Pete and Chris, Brent and Michelle, Lesley and the late Sue. Cherished grandmother of Sasha, Chris, Kate, Sophie, Alex, Anna, Kirstie, Ashley and Jorgia. Treasured great-grandmother of Isabelle, Zara, Milla, Pippa, Imogen, Billy, Blake and Grace. At Elizabeth's request, a private celebration of her life has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020