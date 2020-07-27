WATSON, Elizabeth (Lily):
Lily passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Sydney. Much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rae and Ross, John and Carolyn, Heather and Phil. Treasured Nan of Caroline, Melanie and Claire, Julie, Angela and Clinton, Joanne, Michelle and Ryan. Most Loved Gran of her 10 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late George and Ethel, the late Francie, Bob and Stan, Dorothy and the late Wes. Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Resthome for their compassion and kindness shown to Lily. Messages for the Watson family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020