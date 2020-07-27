Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth WATSON. View Sign Death Notice



Lily passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Sydney. Much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rae and Ross, John and Carolyn, Heather and Phil. Treasured Nan of Caroline, Melanie and Claire, Julie, Angela and Clinton, Joanne, Michelle and Ryan. Most Loved Gran of her 10 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late George and Ethel, the late Francie, Bob and Stan, Dorothy and the late Wes. Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Resthome for their compassion and kindness shown to Lily. Messages for the Watson family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. Funeral details to follow.







WATSON, Elizabeth (Lily):Lily passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Sydney. Much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rae and Ross, John and Carolyn, Heather and Phil. Treasured Nan of Caroline, Melanie and Claire, Julie, Angela and Clinton, Joanne, Michelle and Ryan. Most Loved Gran of her 10 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late George and Ethel, the late Francie, Bob and Stan, Dorothy and the late Wes. Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Resthome for their compassion and kindness shown to Lily. Messages for the Watson family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. Funeral details to follow. Published in The Press on July 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers