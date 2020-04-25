TAYLOR,
Elizabeth Agnes Yvonne (Liz):
On April 21, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandy and Mike Trengrove, the late Debbie Hart, and the late Kevin Taylor, and a dearly loved grandma of Kirsty Trengrove. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Liz by the staff at Diana Isaac. Messages to the Taylor family, c/- PO Box 8933, Riccarton, Christchurch 8011. A private family interment has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020