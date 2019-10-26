STEVENSON, Elizabeth:
On October 22, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 85 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John (deceased), and Valerie and Murray Freeman, and a loved aunt of David, and Lynette. Special thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Stevenson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to farewell Elizabeth and her brother John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 30, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019