Death Notice

ROSS, Elizabeth Anne:
1932 – 2019
After a determined battle with cancer at Homestead Ilam Hospital. Devoted wife to the late George Leslie Ross. Sister to Samuel, and the late Peter and Shirley. Mother to the late Nancy. Survived by her son Keith and wife Jan (Tauranga), 3 grandchildren Katie (Auck), Hollie (Matamata) and Elliot (Hamilton), and 5 great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service for Anne will be held in the Ilam Seventh-day Adventist Church, 26 Ilam Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 22, 2019
