Elizabeth Lomax (Liz):
Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 72 years. Adored wife of Michael, Mum of Rachel, Simon and Morgan, Nani of Kareem and Sami. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Annette, Bill and Rini; Lynley and John, Maree and Chris. Newly reunited cousin of Necia Green; Joanne Gregory and John Williams; Marilyn Hill.
Liz will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
In accordance with Liz's wishes a private cremation has been held. There will be a celebration of Liz's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Wellington Free Ambulance in memory of Liz would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, or online at www.wfa.org.nz.
