PENTY,
Elizabeth Anne (Anne):
21.4.1938 - 27.7.2020
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare. Sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Marg, and the late Val, aunty of Malc and Ali, Claire and Neil McRae, Kate and Dave, great-aunt of Violet, and Moss; Dahna; and Kelly. The family wish to thank the staff at Strathallan Lifecare for 8 years of loving care for Anne. A service for Anne will be held at St Johns' Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Villa 36, 31 Konini Street, Timaru 7910.
"She spent her life caring for other people"
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020