Elizabeth PENTY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth PENTY.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Johns' Anglican Church
Wai-iti Road
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

PENTY,
Elizabeth Anne (Anne):
21.4.1938 - 27.7.2020
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare. Sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Marg, and the late Val, aunty of Malc and Ali, Claire and Neil McRae, Kate and Dave, great-aunt of Violet, and Moss; Dahna; and Kelly. The family wish to thank the staff at Strathallan Lifecare for 8 years of loving care for Anne. A service for Anne will be held at St Johns' Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Villa 36, 31 Konini Street, Timaru 7910.
"She spent her life caring for other people"
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.