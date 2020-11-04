PARKER,
Elizabeth Anne (Annie P):
Of Blenheim. Annie in her 68th year passed early Saturday, October 31, suddenly in Christchurch Hospital.
Annie you are forever now with your beloved family, Pearl, Nigel, Bill and all your lovely dogs. So many will dearly miss you and count themselves lucky to have enjoyed time with you over the years, especially me my dear friend. Thank you Annie for sharing with me the most kind, selfless nature and caring heart I have ever known. I am happy at least to know you are no longer in any form of pain.
Rest In Peace my dear friend - Frances (Fran)
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020