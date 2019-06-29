Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth PARHAM. View Sign Death Notice



2 May 1931 – 27 June 2019

Passed quietly surrounded by loving family. Much loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Lover and nurturer of all the wonderful forms of natures life. Many thanks to the staff of Rymans Rangiora and Christchurch Public Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Parham, c/- PO Box 1109, Queenstown 9348. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest and Bird would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Elizabeth will be held in St James Anglican Church, Cust, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.00am, interment to follow at Cust-West Eyreton Cemetery.







