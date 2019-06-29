PARHAM, Elizabeth Helena:
2 May 1931 – 27 June 2019
Passed quietly surrounded by loving family. Much loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Lover and nurturer of all the wonderful forms of natures life. Many thanks to the staff of Rymans Rangiora and Christchurch Public Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Parham, c/- PO Box 1109, Queenstown 9348. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest and Bird would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Elizabeth will be held in St James Anglican Church, Cust, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.00am, interment to follow at Cust-West Eyreton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019