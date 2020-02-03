NORRISH,
Elizabeth Valmae
(nee Harrington):
30.12.1927 – 31.1.2020
Passed peacefully surrounded by family. Loved by so many. She will be missed and remembered by Lynda, Mike, Amy, Andrew, Jenny, Rose, Ollie and partners. Adored by her 6 great-grandchildren. Finally reunited with her loving companion Dick Fahey. Messages may be addressed to the family of Valmae Norrish, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Post Polio Support Group would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/evnorrish3101. A Celebration of Valmes's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, February 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020