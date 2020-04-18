MORTON, Elizabeth (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Rest Home on April 11, 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved and adored Mum of Gail, Cherie, Vickie and Donna. Dearly loved and respected Grandma of Stephen, Kyra and Jarrod, Alisha and Savanah, Justine, Kym and Fliss. Treasured Great-Grandma of Daniel, Lauren, Audrey, Olivia, Harper, Isobelle, Skyla, Logan and Carter. Loved partner of Tom and the late Murray. Former wife of Laurie. Loved sister of the late Lillian and loved best friend of Kathy. Special thanks for the outstanding care and love given to Mum by Cashmere View and Brookhaven. Messages c/- the Morton family to 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, Christchurch. A private cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a Celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020