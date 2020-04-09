MORRIS, Elizabeth Agnes

(Betty) (nee MacColl):

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, peacefully at Highfield Lifecare. Much loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Sunantha Morris, Shirley and Gary Hawke, loved Gran of Michael and Kate; and Richard, an excited Great-grandmother of her soon to arrive great-grandchild. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to remember Betty's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Highfield Lifecare for the loving care you gave our mum and the support you offered us as a family through what has been a difficult time. Thank you also to Nyki from Betts Funeral Services for the kindness and support she has offered us. Messages to 31 St Leonards Road, Temuka 7920.

Betts Funeral Services



