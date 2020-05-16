McCROSTIE,
Elizabeth Selina (Sandy)
(nee Watkinson):
Peacefully at home on May 13, 2020, aged 67 years. Devoted 'mother' of Frankie, loved wife of the late Alistair, much loved sister of Annabel Walmisley, and Mary Cullen, dearest friend of Michelle Barnes. Adored and loved by all her extended family and myriad of friends. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to Nurse Maude for their exceptional care of Sandy. Please phone (03) 375 4200 to make arrangements directly to place a donation. We also wish to acknowledge the wonderful teams at St George's Cancer Care Centre, Access Health Care, and Dr Su Bargh. Please share your messages of love, support, memories and photos via The Press Guestbook https://deaths.press.co.nz/obituaries/the-press-nz/
or if you wish to message the family: [email protected] or c/- PO Box 29153, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. In accordance with Sandy's wishes a small private service is being held. In due course we intend to have a celebration of Sandy's life.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020