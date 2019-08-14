JOHNSTON,
Elizabeth Margaret (Betty):
On August 7, 2019, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sara and David Wilson, Anne and Ian Little, and the late Louise, a very special Granny of Andrew, Anna, Pip, Kate, Jane, Emma, William and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Elmswood Rest Home and Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Johnston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Betty's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019