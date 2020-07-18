JOHNS, Elizabeth Frances:
Passed away peacefully at Akaroa Health Hub on July 14th, 2020 - Bastille Day. Dearly loved wife of the late Duncan, much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of Nik and Pete, Murray and Sue, Pip and Hugh and their families. They wish to express their deep-felt thanks to all the staff and residents of the Akaroa Health Hub for their unconditional love, care and support for Elizabeth. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Akaroa Health Hub Ltd, [email protected] Messages may be sent to the Johns family PO Box 201, Akaroa 7542. Due to Elizabeth's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020