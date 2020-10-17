JACKSON,

Elizabeth Spence ( Betty):



Passed away peacefully at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital, Auckland, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh Jackson (Auckland), beloved daughter of the late James (Jimmy) and the late Margaret (Peg) McGhie of (Moonlight, West Coast). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly and the late Bill McLennan (Blackball), the late Jimmy and Joan McGhie (Australia), and the late Wilson Lines (Auckland). Cherished Aunt of Alan and Julie (Australia), Gary and Susan (Ngahere), Janice and Michael (Greymouth), Kaye, Jayne, Clark and Judy (Australia), Judith and Andrew, Darrell and Karen, Chris and Sharon (Auckland). Dearly loved great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Special lifetime friend of Eunice Napier (Auckland).

A friend and helper to many. "Loved by all".

We will miss you Aunt.

You are "always in our hearts" Memorial service details to be advised at a later date. Messages c/- Janice McLennan, 34 Power Road, Karoro, Greymouth 7805.



