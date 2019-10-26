HARTLEY,

Elizabeth Chalmers

(née Cameron):

Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her home with family on October 18, 2019, aged 76. Born in Scotland, she was a woman of the world - she made homes in three continents and lived to travel. Loved by her husband, Richard; her sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Sarah, and Christopher and Kate; and a very special Granny to Cameron, Eila, Isabel, Emily and Ethan. Canterbury held a special place in her life - her parents (Helen and Morris) and sister (Caroline) relocated to the area, and she made many close friends there. A celebration of Elizabeth's life was held at All Saints Birkenhead in Auckland on October 22, 2019. She was surrounded by family, friends and her beloved roses.

"Here's tae us; Wha's like us; Damn few, And they're a' deid!"





