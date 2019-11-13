GRIFFIN, Elizabeth Mary:
On November 11, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved sister of Margaret and the late Helen. A much loved cousin and friend to many. Messages to the family of Elizabeth Griffin, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on line to the St Vincent de Paul Society (St Mary's Branch) at bit.ly/emgriffin1111. A Funeral Mass for Elizabeth will be celebrated at St Mary's ProCathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, November 18, at 12.05pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019