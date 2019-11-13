Elizabeth GRIFFIN

Guest Book
  • "What a lovely lovely lady both as a neighbour and a friend...."
    - Ann Fraser
  • "its been a wonderful privilege to grow up with you in our..."
  • "We have been just so fortunate to have known Elizabeth...."
    - dennis george
  • "We have been just so fortunate to have known Elizabeth. ..."
    - Dennis george
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St Mary's ProCathedral
373 Manchester Street
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

GRIFFIN, Elizabeth Mary:
On November 11, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved sister of Margaret and the late Helen. A much loved cousin and friend to many. Messages to the family of Elizabeth Griffin, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on line to the St Vincent de Paul Society (St Mary's Branch) at bit.ly/emgriffin1111. A Funeral Mass for Elizabeth will be celebrated at St Mary's ProCathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, November 18, at 12.05pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.