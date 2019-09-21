GRANT,
Elizabeth Robena (Betty):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Devoted and treasured wife of the late Attie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alasdair and Lynne, and George. Cherished Granny of Amy and Peter and Keri. Much loved Great-Granny of Michaela, Kayla and Fletcher who were a great source of laughs and entertainment for her. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thank you to all those who comforted Betty during her short illness and special thanks to the staff at Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at St Ninian's Presbyterian Church, 1 Riley Crescent, Redwoodtown, on Monday, September 23, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019