GIBSON, Elizabeth Daphne:
Passed away peacefully at Iona Home, Oamaru, on October 16, 2019, aged 99. Loved wife of the late Bill and late Alex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maryn and Graeme Curry (Akaroa), Barbara and Kelvin King (Nelson), Jim and Carol (Hilderthorpe), Lynda (Christchurch), and Raewyn Westaway (Auckland). Nana and Grandma of 12 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren. A private service and burial has been held. A special thank you to all the Iona staff for your love and care.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019