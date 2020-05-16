FULTON,
Elizabeth Ann Howard:
Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved sister of the late Pauline Chennells and the late Rev'd Robert Fulton. Loved and admired aunt of Adam, Elizabeth and Julia and James, Will and Suzi. Loved friend and neighbour of Angelique and family. Well known Christchurch cyclist, bookbinder and nurse. Our heartfelt appreciation to Vanessa and her team at Fitzroy of Merivale. Liz will always be remembered for her energy, curiosity and love of life. At Liz's request there will be "NO SERVICE and note in the paper one week after cremation". Communications to 15 Bisley Avenue, Nelson 7011.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020