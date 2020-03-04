FOX,
Elizabeth Colette (Lily):
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Admatha Rest Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Niki and Ewan, Stephen and Jane, Joanna and Andrew, and Ciaran and Lizzie. Loved and adored Nan of Jordan, Caitlin, and Bridie; and loved Granny of Seraphine. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Admatha for their love and care of Lily. Messages may be addressed to the Fox family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ecfox0103 A Requiem Mass for Lily will be Celebrated at St James Catholic Church, 8 Sandown Crescent, Aranui, Christchurch, on Friday, March 6, at 11.15am, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020