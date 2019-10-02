FLETCHER,
Elizabeth Ruth (Betty):
On September 28, 2019, peacefully at Rose Court, aged 87 years, loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Ian, Alastair, and Malcolm, loved grandma to Claire, and a dear friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at Rose Court for the wonderful care given to Betty. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Fletcher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Betty's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, October 5, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019