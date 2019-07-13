Elizabeth FEELEY

After a life so very well lived Mum died very peacefully with all her children in Sumner on July 9, 2019 aged 90.5 years young. Dearly loved wife of John and deeply loved mother of Bridget, Jan, Clare, Sue and Adam. Treasured by all her grandchildren, Bridie, Maille, Beck, Daisy, Matt, Joe, Libby, Red and Liam. And adored great-grannie of Harry. A celebration of Mums life will be held on July 13, at 2pm at the Sumner Bowling Club.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019
