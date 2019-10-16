Elizabeth EDMONDSON

Death Notice

EDMONDSON,
Elizabeth (Mary):
On October 14, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Loved wife of the late John James Edmondson, loved mother of John, grandmother of Nathan and Duncan, mother-in-law of Jean, and good friend of Pat Meyers. Messages may be sent to the Edmondson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service for Mary will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Pound Street, Amberley, on Friday, October 18, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019
