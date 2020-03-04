DERBYSHIRE,
Elizabeth Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin. Aged 92 years. Much loved wife the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and Dave Tennent; treasured Granny of Amelia and Christina Reese. At Anne's request private service has been held. Messages care of 33 Friendship Drive, Waldronville, Dunedin 9018.
Finally at rest and reunited with Peter.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020