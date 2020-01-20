Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth DAY. View Sign Service Information Patersons Funeral Services 530 East Street Ashburton , Canterbury 033088474 Rosary 7:00 p.m. Holy Name Catholic Church Ashburton Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Holy Name Catholic Church Sealy Street Ashburton View Map Interment 3:00 p.m. Horsley Downs Cemetery Lance Road Masons Flat View Map Death Notice



Elizabeth Ada (nee White):

Died peacefully on January 18, 2020 at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Dudley (Terry) Day. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Kathy (Brisbane), Richard and Jan (Perth), Stephanie and Joe Butchard, and Liz and Nick Courtney (Christchurch). Adored and treasured Tammy of Maleisha and Natalie; Aaron, Rachel and Chantel; James, Michael, Anna, Catherine, Chris and Peter; Justin, Simon, Fleur, Sophie and Olivia. Great-Tammy of her 23 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Oswald John White and Ada Maud (nee Wright). Loving youngest sister of Cyril White, Doris King-Turner, and Alice Clayton (all deceased). Messages to the Day Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Many thanks to Sue Prowse and her Rosebank staff, the Sealy St doctors, home carers and priests. You all treated mum with dignity and respect and appreciated mum's sense of humour. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Wednesday, January 22, commencing at 10.00am, followed by interment at Horsley Downs Cemetery, Lance Road, Masons Flat, North Canterbury, at 3.00pm. A Rosary will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church Ashburton, on Tuesday, January 21, at 7.00pm.







