DAWSON,
Elizabeth Shirley (Beth):
Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village in Christchurch. Dearly loved daughter of the late William and late Jean Dawson. Lovingly remembered by her southern cousins. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Beth Dawson, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service for Beth will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020