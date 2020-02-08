Elizabeth DAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth DAWSON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DAWSON,
Elizabeth Shirley (Beth):
Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village in Christchurch. Dearly loved daughter of the late William and late Jean Dawson. Lovingly remembered by her southern cousins. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Beth Dawson, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service for Beth will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.