DALEFELD, Elizabeth Mary:
(formerly of Waikanae) died peacefully at Nurse Maude hospital on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken (deceased) and sister-in-law of Sylvia (Palmerston North). Dearly loved mother of Sue (Christchurch) and Richard (Mt Gambier) and mother-in-law of Neil. Adored grandmother of Colin and Sharon, Cat and Joe, Felicity, Caroline and Andy (Christchurch), Jonathon, William and Annabelle (Adelaide) and Gigi to her great grandchildren Jordan, Ezra, Lachie, Charlotte, Emilie, Adara, Ted and Alfie her special treasures. Our grateful thanks go to Nurse Maude and St John Ambulance for their care and compassion. At Elizabeth's request there will be no funeral but a private family celebration to honour Elizabeth's life will take place later.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020