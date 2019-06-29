CRAWLEY,

Elizabeth Nanette (Nan)

(nee Alexander):

On June 26, 2019, aged 86. Peacefully in Nelson, now awaiting the Resurrection. Loved wife and friend of the late Bernard. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Suzette, Anna and Paul, Elisabeth and Keith, David and Sue, Josie and Sam, Stephanie and Aaron, Timothy and Angela, Naomi and David, and Jennie. Loved and treasured Grandma of Amber, Hollie, Emily, David, Aydan, Lydia, Petra, Alexandria, Eleanor, Christine, Isaac, Joel, Elias, Leon, Ayana, Samuel, Matthew, Jonathan, Daniel, Malachi, Megan, Heidi, Rosie and Jono. Messages to 94 Bishopdale Ave, Nelson 7011. A funeral service for Nan is planned at 1.00pm, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mapua Community Hall, Aranui Road, Mapua. The interment to follow will be at the Moutere Hills Cemetery. All are invited to bring any of Nan's creations to show and share on the day. With grateful thanks to Dr Vivien Edge and the Rata Medical team for their outstanding care.



