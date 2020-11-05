Elizabeth COWARD

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary's Pro-Cathedral
373 Manchester Street
Death Notice

COWARD,
Elizabeth Ann (Betty):
On November 3, 2020, at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Fay and Graeme Richardson, and Ann Hitchings, adored Nana of Lisa and Greg; Amy and Toby, Holly and Mathew, Great-Grandnana of Brooklyn, Ella, Noah, Hudson, and Hugo.
A kind hearted friend
to so many who will
be sadly missed.
Rest in peace
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at St Albans Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Coward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Betty will be held in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, on Friday, November 6, at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at the Waimairi Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2020
