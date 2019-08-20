Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Elizabeth Marjorie (Betty):



On August 19, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Anthony (Tony) for nearly 68 years, and dearly loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Mark Gane (Invercargill), Gerard and Frances (Auckland), Peter and Pip (Palmerston North), Stephen and Charlene (Leithfield), Maree and Murray Gray (Wellington), Katrina and Brent Borcoskie (Sefton). Loved Nana and great-grandmother of Michael and Siena, Nicola, Matthew and Dylan, Andrew, Jo, Cameron and Ellie; James; Matthew, Timothy; Jack and Jessica; Catherine, Raponi and Noah; Robbie, Hannah and Georgia; Tessa and Katie.

"Rest in Peace"

Messages may be addressed to the Cotterell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/emcotterell1908. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 22, at 10.30am. A Rosary will be held at the church, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 7.00pm.







COTTERELL,Elizabeth Marjorie (Betty):On August 19, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Anthony (Tony) for nearly 68 years, and dearly loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Mark Gane (Invercargill), Gerard and Frances (Auckland), Peter and Pip (Palmerston North), Stephen and Charlene (Leithfield), Maree and Murray Gray (Wellington), Katrina and Brent Borcoskie (Sefton). Loved Nana and great-grandmother of Michael and Siena, Nicola, Matthew and Dylan, Andrew, Jo, Cameron and Ellie; James; Matthew, Timothy; Jack and Jessica; Catherine, Raponi and Noah; Robbie, Hannah and Georgia; Tessa and Katie."Rest in Peace"Messages may be addressed to the Cotterell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/emcotterell1908. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 22, at 10.30am. A Rosary will be held at the church, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 7.00pm. Published in The Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers