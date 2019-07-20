BORRIE,
Elizabeth Sarah (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Thursday, July 18, 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Athol. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Geoff, Glenn and Paula. Much loved nana of Lee and Ella. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by the extended family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Chatswood Retirement Village and Burwood Hospital for all their loving care of Betty. Messages to the Borrie family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Southern Cochlear Implant Program would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/esborrie1807 . A funeral service for Betty will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019