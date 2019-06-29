BÖHM,
Elizabeth Maria (Bep):
Peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Nazareth House, Christchurch, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Pieter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Gail, Marion, Wendy and Steven. The best Oma to Tom, Lex, Mill, Stan, and Luc. Pieter and the family are deeply grateful to the staff at Somerfield House and the Sisters, staff and friends of Nazareth House for the care and empathy shown to Elizabeth. Messages to the Böhm Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Nazareth Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.30am. (Please note parking is limited).
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019