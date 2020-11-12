Elizabeth BIDDINGTON

Death Notice

BIDDINGTON,
Elizabeth Ann:
Died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at George Manning House. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 32 years, loved carer to Meg the cat for 14 and half years, and long-time friend of Jackie. Messages may be addressed to the Biddington family at 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Elizabeth will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance off London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 17, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020
