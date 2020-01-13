BENNETTS, Elizabeth Marian
(Marian) (nee Hume):
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 60 years, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Colleen (Lincoln), Kay and Blair Stewart (Alexandra), and Stephen Jeffery (Roxburgh), much loved Nan of Megan; Timothy and Lucy, Samuel and Jess, loved Great Nan of Frankie.
"A Courageous Lady"
A special thank you for the exceptional care given from the medical professionals at Dunedin and Dunstan Hospitals. In accordance with Marian's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 33A Larch Crescent, Alexandra 9320.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020