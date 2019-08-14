Elizabeth BELL

  • "So sad to hear of Liz's passing, we have some great..."
    - Robyn Harrex
  • "Can't believe your gone. Will miss all the laughter from..."
    - Sandy Williams
  • "Sharing in your sadness for the sudden unexpected loss of..."
    - Kaye Moxon
  • "To David Bell and Family - so sorry to hear of Lizzie's..."
    - Maria Brenssell
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

BELL,
Elizabeth Audrey (Liz):
On August 10, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 57 years. Loving mum and mother-in-law of Carl and Hayley, Shane and Brooke, and Aaron, treasured Rakaia-Nana of Sophie, and Lexi. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Liz will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 16, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
