BELL,
Elizabeth Audrey (Liz):
On August 10, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 57 years. Loving mum and mother-in-law of Carl and Hayley, Shane and Brooke, and Aaron, treasured Rakaia-Nana of Sophie, and Lexi. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Liz will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 16, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019