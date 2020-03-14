Elizabeth BEECROFT

Death Notice

BEECROFT, Elizabeth Celia
(Bet) (nee Thompson):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Grey Base Hospital on March 8th, 2020, aged 82. A loved mum and mum-in-law of Sue and Craig Findlay, and Jon and Christene, loved granny of Jed, Dion, Kate, Tim, Eve, Abby, and Nathan, loved daughter of the late John and Hilda Thompson (Kaiapoi), loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Perce and Colleen, Ray and Alison, Mavis and Bert, Jack and Agnes, and Rena and George, a loved aunty, cousin, friend and loving companion of her canine friends. Elizabeth was an inspiration to us all with her adventurous spirit and lovely chats. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Morice Ward for their wonderful care and support. Messages to CMB 78, Punakaiki, RD1, Runanga 7873. A private cremation has been held.
"Go, Granny go!"

Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020
