ADAMTHWAITE,
Elizabeth Helen:
On January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom, mother of Carole, and grandmother of John, Robert and Katherine, Thomas and Jessica. Also very dear aunt of John, Peter, Graeme and their families. Very dear friend of Graham (deceased), Stella, Leigh, Neale, James, Jacob, Katelyn, Olivia and Emma. Thank you to Ward 18 and B1 Burwood Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Adamthwaite, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service will be held in St James Anglican Church, 750 Harewood Road, Harewood (conducted in The Church of Antioch tradition), on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 4, 2020