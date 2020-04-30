POORTMAN,
Elisabeth Anna Maria (Lisa)
(nee Borst):
17.5.1926 - 28.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Kees (dec). Loving and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mariette (Hamilton – formerly of Auckland), Peter and Noi (Auckland), Cynthia and Warren Bunn (Ruakaka), Linda and Paul Roe (Christchurch). Loving Oma of Jenni and Scott, Nick and Alicia, Alex, Geoffrey, Kieren, and Martyn, and Great-Oma of Isabelle, Jacob and Arya Rose. Much loved daughter of Alida and Petrus Borst (both dec) and sister and sister-in-law of Wil and Alie (both dec), Ans and Tia (dec), and sister-in-law of Mary and Freek (dec) all of the Netherlands.
R.I.P. Mum 'Rust in Vrede'
A private Requiem Mass and burial will be held, and friends and family will be able to view this by contacting [email protected] Sincere thanks to the nurses, caregivers and wonderful team at Atawhai Assisi for your outstanding devotion and care of Lisa. Communications to the Poortman family c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The Press on Apr. 30, 2020