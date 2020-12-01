HOBERN, Elisabeth Jane
(nee Buckley):
On November 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, aged 47 years. Loving wife of David, very much loved mother of Jack, Thomas, and Samuel, loved sister and sister-in-law, and will be greatly missed by her friends, and extended family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elisabeth Hobern, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Elisabeth's life will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Friday, December 4, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020