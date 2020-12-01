Elisabeth HOBERN

Guest Book
  • "Sorry I am unable to be at the service on Friday, but to..."
    - Nancy Boyes
  • "Childhood memories of girl guiding and sleepovers full of..."
    - Rachel Watson
  • "R.I.P Elisabeth"
    - Rose Plows
  • "Our sincere condolences to you all on the passing of a..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mark's Presbyterian Church
150 Withells Road
Avonhead
Death Notice

HOBERN, Elisabeth Jane
(nee Buckley):
On November 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, aged 47 years. Loving wife of David, very much loved mother of Jack, Thomas, and Samuel, loved sister and sister-in-law, and will be greatly missed by her friends, and extended family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elisabeth Hobern, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Elisabeth's life will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Friday, December 4, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020
