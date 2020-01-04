HILLIER,

Elinor Mary (Lynne):

It is with sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mum who passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2020 aged 91 years, in the loving care of her family and the nursing staff at Kaiapoi Lodge. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Rob Thomson, Glenda and Ross Johnson, Raewyn Hillier, Peggy and Gary Lake, Daniel and Dana Hillier. Lynne was an outstanding and much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Messages to the family, care of PO Box 20107. Bishopdale. Christchurch 8543 or mob 021 307 339. In lieu of flowers Donations to West Christchurch Women's Refuge would be appreciated and made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, 17 Sparks Lane, Rangiora on Thursday January 9 at 1:30pm



