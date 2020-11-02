THOMPSON,
Eleanor Rosemary Guinness (Rosie):
On October 30, 2020, aged 86 years, passed away peacefully, with family by her side. Loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew, Nicholas and Alexandra, beloved grandmother of Damian (deceased), Brooke, Luke; Clara, and Felix, and cherished great-grandmother of Ava. Much loved by her cousin Linda. Many thanks to the staff of Rose Court Rest Home for their care of Rosie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosie Thompson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers please. The Memorial Service to Celebrate Rosie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, November 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020