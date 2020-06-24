LUKE, Eleanor June (June)
(nee Thomas):
On June 21, 2020, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Sue, Sandra (Sandy) and Arthur Inns, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at St Allisa for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Luke family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 26, at 2.00pm, followed thereafter by the interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020