HUNT,
Eleanor Catherine (Ellie):
On October 11, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years, with her carers by her side. Much loved daughter of the late Charlotte and Stanley Hunt. Treasured friend and loved member of her NZ Care family whose exceptional and compassionate care enabled Ellie to live a full and rich life. A Celebration of Ellie's life will be held in The Chapel of the Holy Family, Kirk Road, Templeton, on Thursday, October 15, at 11.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020